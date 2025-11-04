16 favourite Glasgow restaurants loved by Celtic and Rangers players past and present

Si Ferry picks some of his favourite places in Glasgow

These are the Glasgow restaurants loved by Celtic and Rangers players both past and present.

There is no shortage of great restaurants in Glasgow that you can visit, with these being the places where Celtic and Rangers stars past and present choose to relax before a big game or celebrate in afterwards.

You never know who you might bump into whenever you are out having a meal in the city, as the likes of famous actors and musicians also like to get out and about.

New Rangers boss Danny Röhl was pictured at Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent. 13 Woodside Cres, Glasgow G3 7UL.

1. Caprese Don Costanzo

Current Celtic stars Arne Engels and Callum Osmand were pictured at La Lanterna on Great Western Road after their 3-1 victory over Rangers in the League Cup semi final.

2. La Lanterna West End

During a reunion meal with friends from East Kilbride, Rangers legend Ally McCoist dined at Mister Singh's India. However the pundit has admitted on the radio that: "The Bishopton Tandoori does quite simply, the best garlic naan in the world." 149 Elderslie St, Glasgow G3 7JR.

3. Mister Singh's India

The Irish pair of Liam Scales and Johnny Kenny enjoyed a visit to Bella Vita in Mosspark. 597 Mosspark Blvd, Glasgow G52 1SB.

4. Bella Vita

