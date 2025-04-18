Celtic star spotted dining at popular Glasgow West End Italian restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Celtic winger was pictured dining at the much-loved Glasgow Italian restaurant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic star Jota has been spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End after he enjoyed a meal at Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent.

The family-run restaurant near Charing Cross is a big hit with famous faces from the footballing world as the likes of Graeme Souness, Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou have previously been spotted at the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, Caprese Don Costanzo said: “Always a pleasure to see Jota in our restaurant.”

Caprese Don Costanzo

The winger departed Glasgow in July 2023 when he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for £25 million after capturing the hearts and minds of many Celtic supporters across the world.

Speaking about his return to the city, Jota told Celtic TV: “It’s very nostalgic for me because it was such an amazing feeling and all the moments that I felt through my two seasons here, and I’m just delighted to be back. I’m really excited and I just can’t wait to start.

“The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so excited. The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that’s life and that’s how football is. Now I just can’t wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow."

Jota has also been spotted out and about in Glasgow enjoying meals at La Lanterna, Caffe Parma and Sarti.