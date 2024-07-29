Celtic stars spotted dining at popular Glasgow Japanese restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair had featured for Celtic in their pre-season tour of the United States

The two Celtic players were snapped after they enjoyed a meal at Ramen Dayo on Argyle Street in Finnieston.

Reo Hatate and Yuki Kobayashi had just returned to Glasgow after being part of the Celtic squad which travelled to the United States for three friendly matches as Brendan Rodgers’ side took on DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

It was a successful trip over the Atlantic Ocean as the Scottish champions won all three of their games - beating Chelsea 4-1 in their final pre-season match.

Preparations will now turn to domestic action this week as Celtic prepare to kick-off their defence of the league title as they host Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

After arriving back in Glasgow, Hatate and Kobayashi firstly turned their attentions to one of Glasgow’s best restaurants in the West End.