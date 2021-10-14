The popular city centre restaurant has expanded its menu to include more options for those with dietary requirements.

What’s happening? Thai restaurant, Chaophraya, has launched a brand new a la carte and set menu, expanding its plant-based and gluten-free offering.

What’s on the menu? There are new additions such as Yellow Curry Stir Fry (See Krong Moo Yang), Tender Pork Spare Ribs (See Krong Nua) and slow-cooked beef ribs in a creamy Panang sauce.

There’s also an array of new seafood dishes such as, Gaeng Som, a hot and sour curry with seabass or jumbo prawns, Scottish scallops served with mango and Goong Prik Klua, jumbo butterfly salt and pepper prawn dish, stir-fried with onions, peppers and chillies topped with crispy shallots.

One seafood dish to look out for is the Miang Kham, which hasn’t been spotted in many UK Thai restaurants before. This classic includes crispy salmon, ginger, red onion, peanuts, lime, chilli and palm sugar, hand-wrapped in betel leaves.

The new menu falls in line with the restaurant’s plan to increase its offering towards those with dietary requirements through incorporating more vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Customers will now be able to request two-fifths of the a la carte dishes to be made vegan.

The new ‘From the Garden’ section has 20 vegetarian options, all of which can be made vegan too, with the exception of spring rolls. Similarly, a new gluten free menu has been introduced, including 25 new starters and mains.

Customer favourites and best sellers, such as the famous Massaman Curry, Thai Green Curry, Phad Thai, Chicken Cashew and Sweet and Sour, will remain on the menu.