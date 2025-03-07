The shortage of Guinness is over meaning you no longer have to worry about heading down to the pub only to be told they have ran out of Guinness.

Nothing quite beats a Guinness at the weekend or after a long day at work, but if you regularly drink “the black stuff” you will have noticed that we are now at the point where most places are charging £5 and over.

This is exactly why we thought that this was the point to intervene and highlight the Glasgow pubs where you can get a cheap but good pint of Guinness for around £4 and under with one city bar only being £2.50 on specific days of the week,

If you are a publican or punter, and we’ve left out your pub, please do get in touch with us.

Let the cheap pints commence!

1 . Avant Garde We are informed that you can get a pint of Guinness in the Avant Garde during the week (Wednesday and Thursday) for only £2.50. 34-44 King St, Glasgow G1 5QT. | Christie & Co

2 . The Brazen Head One of the other cheapest pint of Guinness that we've found in Glasgow is over at The Brazen Head. During the week (Monday - Thursday), a pint of Guinness will only set you back £3. 1-3 Cathcart Rd, Glasgow G42 7BE. | The Brazen Head

3 . The Old Govan Arms If you happen to be doing a sub crawl and enjoy a pint of Guinness, pop into The Old Govan Arms with a pint being priced at £3.60. 907 Govan Rd, Glasgow G51 3DN. | The Old Govan Arms

4 . Sweeney's on the Park Sweeney's on the Park offer delicious creamy pints through from Monday-Thursday for only £3.70 a pint which is an absolute bargain! 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s