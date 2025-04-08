Chef Brian Maule returns to the kitchen for Glasgow city centre dining events

Brian Maule

Glaschu, the fine dining restaurant on Royal Exchange Square, will join forces with celebrated chef Brian Maule for two nights only next month. On 7th and 8th May, a five course tasting menu will be served, offering a unique blend of Maule’s French flair and Glaschu’s commitment to showcasing the finest Scottish ingredients.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 7th and 8th May, a five course tasting menu will be served, offering a blend of Maule’s French-inspired flair and Glaschu’s commitment to showcasing the finest Scottish ingredients.

The innovative menu has been created by Brian in collaboration with Glaschu’s head chef, Graeme Brown, to showcase spring produce and some of Brian’s favourite dishes from Le Chardon d’Or, his restaurant that led the way for fine dining in Glasgow for 22 years before closing in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu features plates such as spiced crab lobster and crab apple jelly; roast medallion of Scotch sirloin with spring vegetables and a rich red wine sauce; poached rhubarb, strawberry gel, créme chantilly and honeycomb. Enotria & Coe have created a wine pairing featuring a 2023 Viognier Roussanne and 2014 Haut-Médoc from Château de Villegeorge to complement each dish. A glass of Moët & Chandon will greet guests on arrival.

Prior to opening his eponymous restaurant in Glasgow, Brian was head chef at the two Michelin starred Roux restaurant, Le Gavroche. His career is marked by a commitment to high-quality ingredients, refined techniques and passion for wines.

Chef Brian Maule said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back in Glasgow and collaborating with Graeme. Glaschu is a wonderful restaurant that I have always been fond of, so I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team to showcase the best of Scottish produce. I can’t wait to share this culinary journey with everyone and look forward to a fantastic night of great food, wine, and unforgettable memories.”

Located on Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square, Glaschu offers modern Scottish fine-dining to the heart of the city. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner within the Western Club building. The menu is inspired by Glasgow history and local roots, showcasing the best of Scottish produce. Halibut and Loch Tay trout are freshly sourced by local fishmongers, while meat is supplied by family-owned, John Gilmour Butchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glaschu’s head chef Graeme Brown commented: "We are excited to welcome Brian to Glaschu for a truly special two-day event in May. I have always admired Brian and we’ve had a lot of fun with the menu development. We can’t wait to share an unforgettable experience with our guests, filled with exceptional flavours, creativity, and great company!”

The event is priced at £95 per person and includes a glass of Moet & Chandon Champagne on arrival, five course tasting menu and paired wines.

Marshall Bass, Territory manager from Enotria & Coe, Glaschu’s main supplier, providing wine for the event added: “I am honoured and tremendously excited to be a part of this event with Brian and Glaschu. I have been a huge admirer of Brian's work ever since I first came to Scotland and our paths crossed at the SLTN awards. The menu looks fantastic, and I am relishing the opportunity to don my sommelier cap again. The combination of Brian’s culinary jewels with some of Enotria’s top wine offerings, set in Glaschu’s idyllic dining room, should make for an unforgettable night."

Bookings can be made here.

Glaschu, 32 Royal Exchange Square, G1 3AB