Chef Gary Townsend is set to open his first solo venture, Elements in Bearsden.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary has been head chef at Glasgow’s 3 AA Rosette One Devonshire Gardens for the last six years with an illustrious career spanning 20 years. He has worked at some of the UK’s most prestigious kitchens, including L’Enclume, Restaurant San Bains, Hibiscus and The Kitchin before joining the team at Restaurant Martin Wishart, Cameron House, where he played an integral role in it gaining and retaining its Michelin star.

Based in the heart of Bearsden, Elements will be a simple, yet elegant fine dining restaurant that focuses on delivering exceptional food and service. Gary will cook with ingredients sourced from Scotland’s most committed producers and farmers, such as ABR Fine Foods in Bearsden; game from Millbank Farm, Lockerbie; and fresh shellfish and seafood from The Fish People in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-cover restaurant, which opens this spring, will serve an evolving tasting menu and la carte option for evening service, with the addition of a smaller four course menu at lunch. Including a vegan tasting menu as standard,

The wine list will feature new and old world wines, including organic and vegan bottlings, as well as a selection of premium non-alcoholic offerings.

Gary said: “Opening my own restaurant has been a lifelong dream and has taken nearly two years of planning. My vision for Elements was always for us to be situated in the heart of a welcoming and tightknit community. With close friends in the area, Bearsden has always felt like my home from home, and I couldn't think of a better location for us to be in.

“Our aim is to provide both the local and wider community with a new go-to for fine dining, delivering exceptional food and an unparalleled level of service, a special place where people can go to celebrate and create life-long memories in a relaxed and comfortable space."

Advertisement

Advertisement

With around £400,000 of investment, Element’s new home - formerly the Michelin recommended Monadh Kitchen - will undergo a refurbishment before opening. As the restaurant prepares for its grand opening, it will create 15 new jobs.