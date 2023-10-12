Chef Modou Diagne creates new Inspire dining experience in the West End

Chef Modou Diagne, owner of 111 by Modou, has developed a new immersive dining experience inspired by his story, from growing up in Senegal to landing in Glasgow with only £200 in his wallet to owning one of Glasgow’s best restaurants.

Inspire by Modou, which will launch on October 19th 2023, will take guests on a conceptual trip through Modou’s life, examining his memories and the future through a customised five dish tasting menu.

Every eight weeks, a new five-course tasting menu is released, chronicling the next chapter in Modou’s narrative, from his favourite childhood foods to his first home prepared meal, and recipes inspired by his beloved locations, as well as recollections with mentor Nico Simeone from renowned restaurant brand Six by Nico.

Chef Modou Diagne said: “This menu is extremely special to me. It’s a celebration of the individuals and events that have aided me in getting to where I am. Many people have always been interested in my tale, which I sometimes struggle to put into words. Cooking is my creative expression, so what better way to share my narrative than with food and hopefully inspire guests to experience both my story and my cuisine. Expect a fusion of aromas from my Senegalese roots as well as my progress as a cook as I continue to learn more on my chef journey.”

Modou, originally from Senegal, quickly climbed up the ranks from Kitchen Porter to Head Chef, and in March 2020 Chef Nico Simeone from Six by Nico offering him the opportunity to make his mark in the industry under his own restaurant brand. 111 by Modou is the next chapter in the inspiring and remarkable story.

Modou’s menu includes dishes such as ‘Fishing with Andy’ - reminiscent of the first time he went fishing in Scotland with chef Andy Temple, ‘Coffee’ - bringing back the moment when he realised he needed to start drinking coffee to stay awake after long shifts in the kitchen and ‘Nico’s Rabbit Dish’ – a special dish that was taught to him by chef mentor Nico Simeone.

INSPIRE by Modou will be open every Thursday through Saturday for 8 weeks from October 19th before the menu change, and the tales of Modou’s life continue.

The full menu can be viewed here.