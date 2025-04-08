Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Rietz, former owner of Bilson Eleven, has joined a restaurant at Princess Square as head chef.

Situated in the courtyard area of Princes Square, Zibibbo – a sister venue to Ralph & Finns, Vroni’s Wine Bar & Malo – has welcomed former Bilson Eleven head chef to lead up their kitchen.

Rietz launched his culinary career in Glasgow in 2009 at Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery. Five years later he opened his own neighbourhood fine dining restaurant, Bilson Eleven, Dennistoun. Bilson Eleven closed last year, relaunching as a cafe and bistro. Bilson’s is marked as closed on their Instagram account and the contents of the dining room will be available for sale at an open house event on Friday 11 April at 1pm.

Rietz moves on to now heading up the kitchen of Zibibbo, in Princes Square. His menu, which launched this week, is a mixture of Scottish recipes with a Mediterranean influence.

Look out for dishes such as king scallops, caramelised cauliflower, fish roe, leeks, chicken velouté; cured trout, celeriac remoulade, balsamic shallots and rocket or fried polenta, whipped ricotta, beetroot & balsamic. The a la carte menu has a relaxed feel, you can mix between starter and main or some lighter plates to share. Zibibbo serves a two course set lunch menu for £18.

Nick Rietz says: “I am delighted to be entering into the group behind Ralph & Finns and co, to head up the kitchen in the latest venture in Princes Square. As soon as I met with the owners and saw the location I knew if would be the perfect fit. Now I can’t wait to start introducing my own dishes to offer a unique take on the food to go along with the amazing wine and drinks offering.”

Owner Emma MacSween says: “I am very excited to be working with Nick after knowing of the success he had with his own venture at Bilson Eleven. The dishes on his new menu are outstanding. We have this stunning venue, brilliant staff and a new exciting menu. A sign of good things to come.”

Zibibbo’s is open from 12 until late everyday, based in the courtyard of Princes Square, 48 Buchanan St, G1 3JN.