As the year of the tiger draws to a close, usher in the Chinese New Year in style with an authentic Chinese take away. Here’s a list of the best Chinese takeaways in Glasgow.

Chinese New Year - also known as Luna New Year - is celebrated as the beginning of the traditional lunisolar calendar year by many of Chinese and Asian descent. 2023 welcomes the year of the Rabbit, which signifies mercy, elegance and beauty and is seen as the luckiest of the 12 animals.

There are countless authentic Chinese restaurants or takeaways in Glasgow if you’re in the mood to honour the flavourful and meticulous cuisine. If you’re in the mood to try something new or stick to a classic dish, here’s a list of the top Chinese restaurants according to Tripadvisor.

The best Chinese takeaways in Glasgow according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine

“Great food, it’s all vegan (Chinese) food now and was so nice to have so much choice. The staff are lovely, really friendly and helpful and price is also good”

“Great place, lovely food, would recommend. Excellent service, get back to you straightaway, very friendly”

“One of the best places I’ve eaten at in Glasgow. The food is amazing and the service is great. Definitely recommend.”

“No doubt it was the tastiest vegan food I had in a very long time. Everything is freshly made which you can really taste. It’s incredible that owners also run animal sanctuary! Will recommend to everyone”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

2: Lychee Oriental

“Excellent meal, Gluten free menu was superb. Good choice, well presented and tasty. We had ribs, Vietnamese King Prawn Rolls, Chargrill steak and blackbean sauce and chicken green peppers in blackbean sauce all delicious. Would recommend.”

“First visit here and I can honestly say that the food/service was amazing. Would definitely recommend a visit and will be returning soon :)”

“Excellent food & amazing cocktails We had an excellent lunch here to start a girls weekend. Food was amazing and they had a great selection of cocktails on offer. Very good value”

“Super fast service, friendly staff and delicious food. Lots of different options and the set menu was reasonably priced. We both loved it.”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor (add Tripadvisor link to eatery).

3: Opium

“Visited several times and have not had a bad meal here yet ! Food is amazing - you must try the Salt and Chilli Tofu , lots of options including vegan. Highly recommended .”

“Family run. Delicious dim sum: we had the steamed ones, followed by excellent main courses. Menu makes it clear the amount of chilli in the food. Restaurant a bit bare in terms of decor.”

“Went for dinner with my partner before Biffy Clyro gig. Food was amazing as always. Staff are always very friendly. Can’t wait to visit again. Favourite restaurant.”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor (add Tripadvisor link to eatery).

4: Dim Sum Restaurant

“We managed to get a very late sitting, which we were grateful for. Staff were friendly and attentive. We thoroughly enjoyed the food and experience. We will definitely go back next time in Glasgow.”

“Very good food, service very attentive. Happily go again to try all the different menu items. Fantastic overall experience.”

“We’re trying to work our way through the various restaurants in Glasgow but we always come back to Dim Sum. We’ve never had a bad experience and could quite happily work our way through the menu. Looking forward to our next visit.”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

5: Sichuan House

“Visited on a recommendation from a colleague whilst in Glasgow on business. Awesome set meal deal of two lovely courses. Will be sure to come back”

“Authentic tasty food. Helpful advice on choosing, good service. A variety of dishes on offer we’ve not seen outside China. The most authentic food outside China that we’ve had , highlighted by being outnumbered by Chinese diners in the restaurant.”

“Fantastic attentive service from the minute we walked through the door. Food was amazing and excellent value. Had a great night and will definitely be visiting again hopefully soon.”

“Lovely meal and nice touches with the canopies and post meal citrus hit. Fast service but did not feel rushed. Would definitely return”