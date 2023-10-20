Chop Grill & Bar Glasgow review: Where premium ‘signature’ steaks meet sports lovers

We went along to find out more about the Canadian steakhouse - situated in the city centre inside the Sandman Signature Hotel & featuring a luxury sports lounge

Canadian steakhouse brand, Chop, has opened its doors to the public today (Friday 20th October) bringing a brand-new concept to Glasgow - a luxury environment for steak and sports lovers to come together to ‘eat, drink and watch’.

Situated on the corner of West George Street and Holland Street in the city centre, the new bar and restaurant will ensure meat fans are well catered for thanks to its partnership with Donald Russell, Scotland’s champion of traditional butchery and supplier to His Majesty the King.

From premium steaks aged between 21 and 35 days to BBQ smoked ribs, blackened burgers and succulent beef bowls, meat is at the heart of Chop’s food offering. Every cut of steak is cooked on the “Montague Steakhouse Broiler” searing the meat at 900 degrees to create the ultimate ‘must-have’ crust. The restaurant also caters for vegans and vegetarians.

Pat Farrell, operations director for the UK and Ireland, who has relocated from Canada to bring the Chop brand to Scotland, said, “We are so excited to bring Chop to Glasgow. Not only are we investing in the city at a time that it really needs it, but we also feel that we are introducing something truly unique – synergising great food and drink with sports viewing in a premium environment.

“At Chop, guests can enjoy an incredible steak with the very best curated wines – or a perfectly stirred Martini, all while catching a game on one of our thirteen HD screens. Right now, that’s not something that exists in Glasgow, so we’re incredibly excited. We are in great company in this little corner of the city, adjacent to the incredible MODA living – a new rental complex, as well as mere yards from the King’s Theatre.”

Building upon the resounding success of its first establishment in Aberdeen, Chop Glasgow presents an accessible city centre venue for both locals and visitors alike - combining exceptional food with an extensive drink list and attentive service. The venue is carved into three stylish and distinct areas, including an industrial-chic bar area complete with Margarita Slushy Machine; to the rear, guests will find the more intimate restaurant area with cosy booths and floor-to-ceiling windows; and set away from the main bar, there is a private dining room for special occasions.

GlasgowWorld was invited along to sample an exclusive menu during a launch event earlier in the week. Here’s a sneak peak at some of the dishes on offer...

1 . Chop Bar & Grill Glasgow Location: 375 West George Street, Glasgow, G2 4LW

2 . Eye-catching bar area Situated in the Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel, Chop is committed to bringing customers classic Canadian hospitality paired with delicious, original food and drink.

3 . Mexican Bulldog cocktail Complementing the meat-centric food menu, Chop presents a beautifully curated drinks list, offering a wide array of handpicked wines, champagnes, cocktails and beers. The striking Mexican Bulldog cocktail is good value for money at £10.95 - a frozen lime margarita served in a chalice topped with a Corona.

4 . Sauteed Chilli Garlic Prawns Outstanding. One of the favourite dishes we sampled. Served at a perfect temperature, the prawns were incredibly fresh and the chilli & garlic butter sauce was mouth-watering. Served with toasted garlic ciabatta and a grilled lemon for extra flavour.