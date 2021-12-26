Singapore turkey rice noodles
Serves four
Ingredients
- 200g dry rice noodles
- 100g shredded turkey
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 peppers, thinly sliced
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp mild/hot curry powder
- 2 tsp light soy sauce
- 1 tsp dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- splash of vegetable oil
- 500ml hot water
Method
Place the rice noodles in a bowl. Add the boiling water and cover for 15 mins.
Drain using a colander.2 Heat the wok to high and add the splash of vegetable oil.
Add the beaten egg and stir fry, using a circular motion for 20 secs.
Add the shredded turkey and stir fry for another minute.
Add the sliced peppers and onions and fry for another couple of minutes, then the cooked rice noodles and fry for a further minute.
Add the curry powder and the light soy sauce. Fry for another minute until all the rice noodles have been coated with the curry powder.
Plate up and drizzle sesame oil over the top.
My special Brussels sprouts
At Christmas, sprouts are almost as big a conversation topic as Brexit. You either love them or you don’t. Either way, I don’t know any households who manage to finish all of them on Christmas Day.
Serves four as a side dish
Ingredients
- 200g leftover Brussels sprouts
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ½ tbsp of oyster sauce
Heat a wok, then add the crushed garlic, throw in the leftover sprouts and stir fry for two mins.
Add the sauce, heat and serve.
If you don’t have any oyster sauce, there are various Chinese sauces you can add to balance the bitter flavour of the sprouts, including Chinese XO sauce or a light soy sauce.