What should we do with Christmas leftovers? After a marathon dining session on Christmas Day there will always be leftover turkey. Here Glasgow chef, Jimmy Lee, shares some delicious recipes.

Singapore turkey rice noodles

Serves four

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingredients

200g dry rice noodles

100g shredded turkey

1 egg, beaten

2 peppers, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp mild/hot curry powder

2 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

splash of vegetable oil

500ml hot water

Method

Place the rice noodles in a bowl. Add the boiling water and cover for 15 mins.

Drain using a colander.2 Heat the wok to high and add the splash of vegetable oil.

Add the beaten egg and stir fry, using a circular motion for 20 secs.

Add the shredded turkey and stir fry for another minute.

Add the sliced peppers and onions and fry for another couple of minutes, then the cooked rice noodles and fry for a further minute.

Add the curry powder and the light soy sauce. Fry for another minute until all the rice noodles have been coated with the curry powder.

Plate up and drizzle sesame oil over the top.

My special Brussels sprouts

At Christmas, sprouts are almost as big a conversation topic as Brexit. You either love them or you don’t. Either way, I don’t know any households who manage to finish all of them on Christmas Day.

Serves four as a side dish

Ingredients

200g leftover Brussels sprouts

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ tbsp of oyster sauce

Heat a wok, then add the crushed garlic, throw in the leftover sprouts and stir fry for two mins.

Add the sauce, heat and serve.