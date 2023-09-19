City centre kebab restaurant Der Berliner to celebrate Oktoberfest

Gourmet kebabs, schnitzel bites and beer feature on the new menu

Gourmet kebab restaurant Der Berliner is celebrating Oktoberfest with a brand new menu including its own Checkpoint Charlie loaded Chicken schnitzel bites.

The Merchant City eaterie, which offers healthier takes on traditional kebabs, alongside its generous selection of exclusive German beers, will celebrate with its customers this week and continue until Sunday October 1.

Diners will be welcomed to the restaurant to enjoy the festivities with loads of games like the Bratwurst Eating challenge, and Bier Stein holding competition amidst a backdrop of the cool sounds of Berlin house music.

The restaurant in Bell Street uses high-end, locally sourced lamb, beef and chicken, and has quality vegetarian and vegan options as well as a new offering of loaded fries or as they call it Reichstag loaded pomme frites.

For toppings on both the schnitzel and fries, there’s delights like currywurst, truffle oil and parmesan, nacho cheese, salt and chilli and more on their new menu as well as desserts including a German Affogato or Eiskaffee as it’s known, and milkshakes too - with added booze options for the adults.

For Oktoberfest they offering a special deal of any kebab or wurst and any drink for £10.

