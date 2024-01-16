City centre seafood restaurant to close and reopen as new concept on Renfield Street
The restaurant serving small plates and natural wine opened in June 2022.
Scamp on Renfield Street will close its doors on Monday 22 January making this weekend your last chance to try their modern seafood dishes. The restaurant is owned by the people behind neighbourhood restaurant Eighty Eight on Dumbarton Road and West End wine bar Hooligan on Lynedoch Street.
They announced: "Scamp is closing. We'll be closing our doors for the last time on 22 January. Thanks for all of your support over the years. Keep your eyes peeled for something new coming soon. We can't wait to share our exciting future plans with you very soon."
Scamp have said the restaurant will be shut for a "few weeks refurbishment" before reopening as a new dining concept.
The menu featured a range of seafood-focused snacks, such as scallop toast with satay and kaffir lime, fish skin crackling, and Cumbrae oysters with pineapple and jalapeno. Dishes included langoustine scampi with lemon and chipotle ketchup, BBQ spiced monkfish on the bone with bhuna sauce and sea bream ceviche with strawberry and elderflower dashi.
The Scotsman's review of Scamp said: "There’s a barbecue twist to many of the options, and we could see and smell the smoke rising up from the small open kitchen. We ordered two dishes that had that grill theme. The BBQ monkish was a lovely thing. We peeled the raita and herb topped meat away from its tail bone and mopped up the deeply rich, iron red and sweet Goan curry sauce."