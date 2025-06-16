The multi-purpose licensed venue has a prominent position on Bath Street.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market a licensed townhouse venue known as ‘Hummingbird’ in central Glasgow.

Located on Bath Street in the heart of the city, the multi-purpose venue includes a cocktail bar, restaurant, karaoke pods and a variety of function spaces spread across four floors, as well as an outdoor terrace.

The property has received significant investment in recent years and is a popular venue of choice for parties, meetings, corporate conferences, social gatherings and workshop classes.

The townhouse is currently let to a tenant who trades as Enish, a worldwide Nigerian Restaurant group. The trading business is not for sale.

Tony Spence, Associate Director at Christie & Co who is managing the process, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a high yield licensed investment located within Glasgow city centre. The existing tenant has great experience within the sector, owning several other units across the UK and abroad. We would urge any interested parties to get in touch for further information.”

The freehold investment opportunity is on the market with an asking price of £900,000. To find out more, click here.