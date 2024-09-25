Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the new Marmite, you either love it or hate it 🥤

Coca-Cola and OREO have collaborated to release a limited edition drink and cookies

The collaboration is inspired by “besties” coming together

The limited edition collaboration has the public divided

Iconic brands Coca-Cola and OREO partnered up to launch a limited edition food and drink products - that has the public divided.

In August, Coca-Cola and OREO announced that they would be collaborating to release a limited edition soft drink named Coca‑Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition, which combines the flavour of the beloved caffeinated drink and the popular cookie.

The limited edition drink was launched in September, and will be available across the UK while stocks last.

Inspired by ‘besties’, the two brands have collaborated to release the drink in major retailers as well as Pizza Express, Popeyes and Slim Chickens.

The drink, which comes in a 250ml can, is ‘cookie flavoured’, and has no calories. The design of the can combines the recognisable branding of both Coca-Cola and OREO.

Global Vice President of Brand Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, Oana Vlad said: “Bringing together the playfulness of OREO and the Real Magic of Coca‑Cola is unexpected, but also feels right because our brands are alike in so many ways.

“As a first-of-its-kind collaboration for both brands, we are thrilled for besties around the world to join us in celebrating new products, great experiences and unexpected moments of connection.”

Global Head of Marketing and Brand for OREO, Mondelez International, Eugenia Zalis, added: “At OREO, we strive to identify fresh ways to excite consumers and, with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante.

“The bestie bond forged between OREO and Coca‑Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness. We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics.”

Continuing the celebration of ‘besties’ across the country, Coca-Cola has also launched a

first-of-its-kind musical experience on Spotify, where ‘besties’ can merge their music tastes.

What do you the public think of the Coca-Cola and OREO collaboration?

The collaboration between Coca-Cola and Oreo has the public divided, with many taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), to give their opinion on the limited edition drink.

One user was full of praise for the drink, as they said: “Oreo coke zero good. I will not be hearing arguments against it”.

Another user also complimented the collaboration, as they said: “the oreo coke zero did not have to be that good”.

However, not everyone is a fan, as another user said: “Oreo Coke - don’t make me sick”, while another wrote: “Things are really just being invented for the sake of it now! Stop Coke, nobody needs this!!”

OREO has also launched a Coca-Cola flavoured cookie as part of the collaboration.

Have you tried the Coca‑Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition drink? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below 👇