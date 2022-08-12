Cocktail of the week: Not Fast, Just Furious by Boom Battle Bar

The venue invited GlasgowWorld to show off their special Buckfast-based milkshake, which is available at the bar now.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boom Battle Bar - a gaming lounge, which combines a bar, food and entertainment battlefield for customers - opened their doors in March 18, 2022.

Bartender Ellie Haye, shows us an easy step-by-step guide how to make their Buckfast-based milkshake.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingredients

100ml Milk

75ml Buckfast

25ml Tequila Rose

25ml Strawberry Purée

25ml Grenadine

5 Scoops Vanilla Ice-Cream

1 Fresh Strawberry to Garnish

Whipped cream

Chocolate Powder

Method

Add all ingredients (apart from the garnish) to a blender and mix until well combined.

Pour the drink into a tall glass, add whipped cream, sprinkle chocolate powder on top, and a fresh strawberry to garnish.

Not Fast, Just Furious is available at Boom Battle Bar priced at £9.50

Glasgow’s Boom Battle Bar is located in the heart of the city, at Unit 55, St. Enoch Shopping Centre, G1 4BW.