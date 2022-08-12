Cocktail of the week: Not Fast, Just Furious by Boom Battle Bar

Boom Battle Bar - a gaming lounge, which combines a bar, food and entertainment battlefield for customers - opened their doors in March 18, 2022.
Bartender Ellie Haye, shows us an easy step-by-step guide how to make their Buckfast-based milkshake.
Ingredients
Most Popular
100ml Milk
75ml Buckfast
25ml Tequila Rose
25ml Strawberry Purée
25ml Grenadine
5 Scoops Vanilla Ice-Cream
1 Fresh Strawberry to Garnish
Whipped cream
Chocolate Powder
Method
Add all ingredients (apart from the garnish) to a blender and mix until well combined.
Pour the drink into a tall glass, add whipped cream, sprinkle chocolate powder on top, and a fresh strawberry to garnish.
Not Fast, Just Furious is available at Boom Battle Bar priced at £9.50
Glasgow’s Boom Battle Bar is located in the heart of the city, at Unit 55, St. Enoch Shopping Centre, G1 4BW.