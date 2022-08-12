Cocktail of the week: Not Fast, Just Furious by Boom Battle Bar

The venue invited GlasgowWorld to show off their special Buckfast-based milkshake, which is available at the bar now.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:53 pm

Boom Battle Bar - a gaming lounge, which combines a bar, food and entertainment battlefield for customers - opened their doors in March 18, 2022.

Bartender Ellie Haye, shows us an easy step-by-step guide how to make their Buckfast-based milkshake.

Ingredients

100ml Milk

75ml Buckfast

25ml Tequila Rose

25ml Strawberry Purée

25ml Grenadine

5 Scoops Vanilla Ice-Cream

1 Fresh Strawberry to Garnish

Whipped cream

Chocolate Powder

Method

Add all ingredients (apart from the garnish) to a blender and mix until well combined.

Pour the drink into a tall glass, add whipped cream, sprinkle chocolate powder on top, and a fresh strawberry to garnish.

Not Fast, Just Furious is available at Boom Battle Bar priced at £9.50

Glasgow’s Boom Battle Bar is located in the heart of the city, at Unit 55, St. Enoch Shopping Centre, G1 4BW.

Not Fast, Just Furious Milkshake
