Cocktail of the week: Putters Paradise by Fore Play Crazy Golf

This crazy golf venue invited GlasgowWorld to show how to make their rum based drink which is available now.

Glasgow’s adult crazy golf centre is located on 124 Portman St, Kinning Park, G41 1EJ.

The Fore Play team opened its door to Glaswegians in September 2018. Crazy golfers can enjoy a nine-hole golf park, street food and vendors, whilst enjoying cocktails from the bar, and you can book here.

Venue Pro Carly Miller, shows us an easy step-by-step guide on how to make their fruity flavoured cocktail at home.

Ingredients

12.5ml Kraken

12.5ml Bacardi

12.5ml Havana Especial

12.5ml Malibu

Dash of Watermelon Syrup

Dash of Orange and Pineapple Juice

Garnish with an umbrella, Orange and Pineapple slice

Method

Add ice to a cocktail shaker, and then all the ingredients.

Mix well.

Garnish with a cocktail umbrella and garnish with fresh orange and pineapple slice on top. Enjoy!