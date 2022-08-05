Cocktail of the week: Putters Paradise by Fore Play Crazy Golf

Glasgow’s adult crazy golf centre is located on 124 Portman St, Kinning Park, G41 1EJ.
The Fore Play team opened its door to Glaswegians in September 2018. Crazy golfers can enjoy a nine-hole golf park, street food and vendors, whilst enjoying cocktails from the bar, and you can book here.
Venue Pro Carly Miller, shows us an easy step-by-step guide on how to make their fruity flavoured cocktail at home.
Ingredients
12.5ml Kraken
12.5ml Bacardi
12.5ml Havana Especial
12.5ml Malibu
Dash of Watermelon Syrup
Dash of Orange and Pineapple Juice
Garnish with an umbrella, Orange and Pineapple slice
Method
Add ice to a cocktail shaker, and then all the ingredients.
Mix well.
Garnish with a cocktail umbrella and garnish with fresh orange and pineapple slice on top. Enjoy!
Putters Paradise is available at Fore Play Crazy Golf, priced at £8