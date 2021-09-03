Cocktail of the week: Rum Raspberry Fizz from Nonna Said

Assistant manager at Nonna Said, George Collinge shares how to make this tasty cocktail.

Nonna Said is a new restaurant located in Glasgow’s Merchant City and is a hit thanks to their delicious and unique Napoli styled pizzas.

Inside Nonna Said you’ll find eye-catching graffiti art and a theme of small tributes to your favourite Rap/R’N’B artist, which you will be able to spot throughout the restaurant.

Here, assistant manager, George Collinge shares the recipe for one of their cocktails - Rum Raspberry Fizz

Ingredients

25ml of Absolut Vodka Raspberry

25ml of Lemon juice

35ml of Grenadine

Method

Add all the ingredients plus ice to a cocktail shaker and shake well until blended.

Fill wine glass with ice and begin to pour the drink in with a sieve and prepare your raspberry garnish to sit on top.

Top with lemonade and garnish with thin slice of lemon at the side to finish, and voila!