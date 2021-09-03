Cocktail of the week: Rum Raspberry Fizz from Nonna Said

Nonna Said is a new restaurant located in Glasgow’s Merchant City and is a hit thanks to their delicious and unique Napoli styled pizzas.
Inside Nonna Said you’ll find eye-catching graffiti art and a theme of small tributes to your favourite Rap/R’N’B artist, which you will be able to spot throughout the restaurant.
Here, assistant manager, George Collinge shares the recipe for one of their cocktails - Rum Raspberry Fizz
Ingredients
- 25ml of Absolut Vodka Raspberry
- 25ml of Lemon juice
- 35ml of Grenadine
Method
Add all the ingredients plus ice to a cocktail shaker and shake well until blended.
Fill wine glass with ice and begin to pour the drink in with a sieve and prepare your raspberry garnish to sit on top.
Top with lemonade and garnish with thin slice of lemon at the side to finish, and voila!
Rum Raspberry Fizz is currently being served at Nonna Said. Book your table here