It was only a few years ago that matcha lattes infiltrated Glasgow’s cafes, leaking out of London’s hospitality scene via social media trends. It has surpassed the initiation however, and looks as though it’s here to stay with more and more venues adding it to their menus as it accelerates in popularity and demand.

Originating in Japan it is a strand of green tea made from the powdered leaves of the Camellia sinesis plant. The difference between matcha and ordinary green tea is that it is the whole leaf of the plant that is ground and consumed rather than an infusion of leaves.

It can be consumed in many forms, popularly with milk as a latte. It can also be taken with hot water as a tea or in the preparation of food - for example, the powder can be added to the baking process of cakes.

From personal experience, matcha only becomes delicious after two or three goes. The first time I tried it I thought it tasted like grass. Once you’re used to the flavour however, it grows on you. Adding a flavoured syrup such as vanilla, blueberry or raspberry can also improve the drink.

Many people are switching their daily coffee for a daily matcha, mainly down to the lower caffeine content. This chemical affects people differently, but matcha is more gentle on glucose and insulin levels and thus, from anecdotal evidence, it appears people are finding they are less jittery and nervous.

There are also many studies that suggest matcha has components that benefit health, including clearer skin, reaction to UV radiation, it works as an anti-cortisol and helps calm the brain.

There are a number of locations throughout the city that serve matcha, here are a few I’ve tried:

1 . Zennor Hot matcha latte at Zennor on Duke Street, Dennistoun. The coffee shop also does a popular iced raspberry version. | @zennor.coffee on Instagram

2 . Oaka Ube matcha at Oaka - one of the best I’ve tried. be is a purple yam that tastes similar to vanilla. | @oakasupercity on Instagram

3 . Ottomans Ottoman Coffeehouse on Berkeley Street in the West End. You visit this venue for the food and drink, but also the decor and atmosphere. | @ottomancoffeehouse on Instagram

4 . Daily Coffee Another Dennistoun favourite. | @dailycoffeeglasgow on Instagram