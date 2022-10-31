Come Dine With Me contestant sets date for new Glasgow restaurant opening

The restaurant will open next month.

A Come Dine With Me: The Professionals contestant has revealed when their new Glasgow restaurant will be opening.

Roya, on Elmbank Street, is being launched by the team behind Saffron By Paradise, which featured in the show during the summer.

It was up against Calabash and Red Onion, with the latter winning the episode and the £1000 prize.

Roya will be serving Middle Eastern small plates, including kebabs, shawarma, and other specialities.

The website says: “Roya is not about an authentic Middle Eastern dining experience, its about eating great tasting unique food in a warm environment.

“Here at Royâ we truly believe that there are no rules when making delicous food, as long as you make cook with love.”

Bookings can now be made for the restaurant, with an opening date set for November 4.