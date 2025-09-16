Company behind M&D’s theme park to run Glasgow's Christmas hubs and events

The company behind M&D’s theme park is set to run the city’s new Christmas events, with hubs planned in Glasgow Green and St Enoch’s Square.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Square, which usually hosts the Christmas lights switch-on and a market, is closed for refurbishment until August next year. Glasgow City Council has reviewed its Christmas offering, and sought bids from firms interested in running the two hubs in 2025 and 2026.

Officials are now recommending a contract is awarded to Lochview Theme Park (Scotland) Ltd — which runs M&D’s ‘Scotland’s Theme Park’ at Strathclyde Park. The council advert stated Glasgow is “building a new approach to winter events in the city following a strategic review of the festive offering”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While long-term plans will continue to evolve in the coming months, Glasgow is seeking to work with partners to develop a programme of events and activity in 2025 and 2026 that supports this objective”, it continued.

A set fee will be payable to the council for the rights to provide the hubs for each year of the contract, the advert added. Officials say the council will receive “significant revenue income”, but they are not reporting the value due to the “commercial sensitivity of the information”.

They have been looking for a “single concessionaire who can provide creative, innovative proposals for the delivery of festive ‘Winter Hub’ attractions within Glasgow city centre and at Glasgow Green”.

The successful company will be responsible for the “design and build of the winter hubs along with the recruitment and management of all vendors throughout the contract period”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to councillors, who will consider the recommendation at a meeting on Thursday, officials state, following the review, the council is “moving away from that of a traditional Christmas market delivered previously to a festive winter hubs approach”.

It adds the new vision will provide “a more coherent approach to winter, bringing together commercial, civic and community events under a single umbrella to attract visitors, engage citizens and support city centre vibrancy”.

“These key festive attractions will serve to attract visitors from the city and beyond into the city centre, encourage dwell time there and promote subsequent additional visits to the city’s retail and hospitality sectors,” the report adds.

“It will have a broad appeal and be firmly family focused with attractions for all age groups.”

The contract is set to run from October 2025 to January 2027. There were 16 expressions of interest, with four companies submitting bids.