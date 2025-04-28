Confirmed: Dishoom will open Glasgow city centre restaurant this summer
Dishoom, the popular Indian restaurant group, will open in Glasgow city centre. Savills, on behalf of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, has let the ground floor location at the former stock exchange building on Nelson Mandela Place.
Dishoom has agreed a 20-year lease and will occupy 7,000 sq ft across the ground and basement floors of the listed building that dates back to 1877. The new restaurant is due to open in the summer.
John Menzies, director in the retail team at Savills Scotland, said: “Agreed off market, this is another fantastic deal for Glasgow and is testament to its popularity as a key food & beverage location.
“Feedback from many national operators who have prime sites in the city, put Glasgow in the top 10% of their UK bar and restaurant portfolios, measured by both turnover and profit.
“Consequently, occupier demand for the very best F&B properties remain strong and we are already in discussions with a number of national brands who wish to open later this year.”
