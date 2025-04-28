Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dishoom, the popular Indian restaurant group who already have outlet in Edinburgh has gained a significant following, is opening in central Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dishoom, the popular Indian restaurant group, will open in Glasgow city centre. Savills, on behalf of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, has let the ground floor location at the former stock exchange building on Nelson Mandela Place.

Dishoom has agreed a 20-year lease and will occupy 7,000 sq ft across the ground and basement floors of the listed building that dates back to 1877. The new restaurant is due to open in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Menzies, director in the retail team at Savills Scotland, said: “Agreed off market, this is another fantastic deal for Glasgow and is testament to its popularity as a key food & beverage location.

“Feedback from many national operators who have prime sites in the city, put Glasgow in the top 10% of their UK bar and restaurant portfolios, measured by both turnover and profit.

“Consequently, occupier demand for the very best F&B properties remain strong and we are already in discussions with a number of national brands who wish to open later this year.”