Located just off George Square, Soho House Glasgow will have various spaces for members to eat, drink and socialise across four floors including a roof terrace. The redevelopment of the former Glasgow Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall form part of the Love Loan urban regeneration project which is taking shape in Glasgow’s city centre.

Soho House & Co CEO Andrew Carnie told GlasgowWorld this morning: “From its renowned School of Art to its rich architectural heritage and the city’s lively music scene, Glasgow has a creative energy which makes it an exciting choice for our first Scottish location. Over the last year, we’ve been building a diverse and creative community of members in Glasgow with Cities Without Houses and can now confirm that we’re bringing a Soho House to the city. We couldn’t be more humbled by the warm reaction we’ve received so far.”

Glasgow-based creatives who are interested in joining Soho House’s existing community in the city can apply for Cities Without Houses membership – giving access to local events hosted by Soho House as well as entry to Soho House locations globally when they travel.

Tonight, Soho House will host a dinner to celebrate the House coming to the city with CWH members from Glasgow and Edinburgh and the local creative community on the roof of The Schoolhouse building in Glasgow’s southside, which is home to the Indestructible Language installation by artist Mary Ellen Carroll. Commissioned for COP26 in 2021, the artwork consists of a series of eight-foot-high red neon characters which illuminate Glasgow’s skyline.

The glamorous Soho House chain of private members’ clubs courts the creative industries and was founded by Nick Jones, who is married to broadcaster Kirsty Young, and recently stepped down from his role as chief executive of parent company Membership Collective Group.