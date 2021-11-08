It is believed that the former President is remained in Glasgow for dinner and was eating at a location familiar to many in the city.

Despite discussing 'weak coffee and bad food' at the COP26 summit, the former US president will (hopefully) have had a better dinner experience as it is believed he dined at Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery on Argyle Street.

Taken over in 2007, the a la carte menu consists of Scottish favourites such as Cullen Skink or West Coast scallops, with a range of main courses available from Tandoori style monkfish and king prawn kebab, fillet of beef, roast rump of lamb to the fillet of halibut.

Bill Gates is also thought to have eaten at the restaurant last week, with reports suggesting that the restaurant was checked by security forces earlier today.

And users on social media agreed with one user writing: “A fine choice by Barack Obama. Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery one of the best in Glasgow. Top scran Mr President! ”

Another wrote:” If I were him, I’d go for the scallops then the beef. Pecan and walnut tart for pudding. You’re welcome.”