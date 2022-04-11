An opening date has been set for Glasgow’s second Crabshakk restaurant.

The owners of the popular Finnieston restaurant are set to open a second Crabshakk in the West End later this month.

It has now been announced that it will be opening on April 22. Crabshakk Botanics will be open from noon till midnight between Tuesday and Sunday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new addition is based at 18 Vinicombe Street, in the old garage building.

Speaking earlier this year about what the new restaurant will offer, manager Lily Brown, said: “It’s going to be much bigger, over 100 covers, so that’s quite a big step for us.

The new Crabshakk will open in the West End.

“We’re going to very much take the same core values and menu from Crabshakk as we want people to come in and feel like it’s familiar.

“The menu will have all kinds of Crabshakk classics on there but we will be scaling up, so there will be a few changes in the menu.

“We’ll also going to focus more on the drinks side of things, and offer an extensive wine list and cocktails. We really want it to be a space where people can come and enjoy a lovely bottle of wine or cocktails and end up staying for a while and getting some oysters or something from the new evening snacks offering.

“The kitchen is much bigger so it will be really interesting to see how we develop in this new space.”