A Glasgow bar is putting Creme Egg Fondue back on the menu to celebrate Easter.

Popular Ashton Lane bar brel, which runs a fondue night on Tuesdays, is bringing back the Creme Egg option due to popular demand.

Customers will get pots of melted chocolate, with a gooey Crème Egg fondue centre, and even more sweet treats to dip - like mini eggs, marshmallows and waffle fingers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creme Egg Fondue is back on the menu.

It costs £19 for two and is only available over Easter.

You can enjoy it in the in brel garden, named one of the UK’s most beautiful beer gardens, which features a heated patio and firepits for year-round al fresco dining, a canopy of fairy lights, a solarium & magically-lit tree.