Creme Egg Fondue back on the menu at Brel this Easter

A Glasgow bar is putting Creme Egg Fondue back on the menu to celebrate Easter.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:46 pm

Popular Ashton Lane bar brel, which runs a fondue night on Tuesdays, is bringing back the Creme Egg option due to popular demand.

Customers will get pots of melted chocolate, with a gooey Crème Egg fondue centre, and even more sweet treats to dip - like mini eggs, marshmallows and waffle fingers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Creme Egg Fondue is back on the menu.

It costs £19 for two and is only available over Easter.

You can enjoy it in the in brel garden, named one of the UK’s most beautiful beer gardens, which features a heated patio and firepits for year-round al fresco dining, a canopy of fairy lights, a solarium & magically-lit tree.

Treat yourself now at itison.com.

GlasgowFoodRestaurant