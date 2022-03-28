Popular Ashton Lane bar brel, which runs a fondue night on Tuesdays, is bringing back the Creme Egg option due to popular demand.
Customers will get pots of melted chocolate, with a gooey Crème Egg fondue centre, and even more sweet treats to dip - like mini eggs, marshmallows and waffle fingers.
It costs £19 for two and is only available over Easter.
You can enjoy it in the in brel garden, named one of the UK’s most beautiful beer gardens, which features a heated patio and firepits for year-round al fresco dining, a canopy of fairy lights, a solarium & magically-lit tree.
