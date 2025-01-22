Broomhill ice cream shop announces sudden temporary closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Glasgow ice cream shop has temporarily closed its doors.

Olivia's Gelateria on Crow Road announced the sudden closure on its website, but did not reveal the reason behind the closure.

The ice cream shop was opened in July 2022 by the team behind Kothal and Wee Paree and operates from a striking pink shop in Broomhill, however the windows have now been whitewashed.

The business has proven popular since opening two and a half years ago and sells a selection of ice creams, sweets and desserts.

Olivia's Gelateria has been contacted for comment.