Damasqino brings Syrian and Lebanese dishes to Glasgow

After being displaced from Syria and leaving Lebanon, a young restaurant owner is bringing his family tradition of hospitality to Glasgow.

The Syrian owner of a Glasgow restaurant has spoken of his deep love for Scotland and how it became his new home. Mohammad Bashar Al Haj Ali of Damasqino restaurant in High Street says the city has been so welcoming of him and his family in the seven years they have been here that he feels he now belongs to Glasgow.

Bashar, as his friends call him, is keen to give back to the place he says has welcomed him with open arms after his original home was left in ruins after being bombed.

Bashar, has brought a real family feel to the city centre with his warm and inviting restaurant - the name means Damascus in Arabic. He is one of a handful of Lebanese and Syrian restauranteurs in Scotland offering customers an authentic eating experience with flavours and dishes reminiscent of his childhood.

He explained: “Growing up in Syria my family and I always enjoyed the communal aspect of food and homemade Arabic specialities like Schwarma.

“We now try to bring that same experience to our customers.

“My mum used to make us her special recipe falafel with chickpeas from our local market in Damascus.

“I always remember smelling the original Syrian spices in the kitchen and she would grind all the ingredients together before frying them off and serving them up with a sprinkle of sesame seeds on top.

“It was always so fresh and hot and she would put a dollop of hummus Beiruti on the side with fresh pickles and Lebanese bread that was made that day.”

“It’s a great pleasure to now serve up the same dish for our Scottish customers in Glasgow.”

He added: “We’d also enjoy a cold glass of Ayran, a yogurt based drink mixed with salt and water, which we also offer to the most adventurous customer.”

Another favourite in restaurant in the Saltmarket area of the city is the shawarma, slices of fresh chicken marinated in spices, and served in Lebanese bread wraps or on a bed of rice is something Damasqino.

Bashar said: “We have a diverse mix of Asian, African, Arabic and Scottish customers who love our traditional homemade delicacies, like our Mixed Grill with tender lamb and minced chicken.

“It’s as if you are coming to enjoy a meal in our house so we serve up complimentary lentil soup and Arabic tea with special spices at the start and end of every meal.”

Bashar says he feels safe in Scotland and appreciates the kindness he’s been shown since moving here.

He said: “In Syria, there is a lot of corruption from the Syrian government regime towards the people. The regime will shoot you for speaking out and will bomb your home for saying anything against the government. It is very scary there and Glasgow gave us new hope.

“When my family and I arrived in Scotland we felt safer and more welcome. People go out their way to help us and everyone is treated equally. It really is ‘pure dead brilliant’.

“We can’t wait to expand more in the future and pay back Scotland for what it has given us.”

94 Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5LD

On the Menu

Here are the dishes to order when visiting this Syrian and Lebanese gem in the Saltmarket.

Sambousek lamb, deep fried Lebanese pastry stuffed with mince meat and onion (£4.50).

Falafel meal, deep fried fine chickpea with herbs and spices served with tahini sauce (£7).

Chicken shawarma wrap, roasted thin slices of marinated chicken, garlic sauce and pickles with toasted Lebanese bread (£4.50).