A social darts venue is set to open in Glasgow city centre, after plans were approved.

Red Engine had submitted two planning applications to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to carry out internal and external alterations at 280 George Street - on the corner of George Square.

Council planning officials have now given the go ahead to both sets of plans.

What is Flight Club?

Flight Club is a social darts venue, where people can hire out dart boards to have their own semi-private games. The space can also be hired out for larger darts events, where people can play in classic or team tournaments.

The site of the new Flight Club.

Food and drink is also available, with sharing platters and pizza paddles among the options.