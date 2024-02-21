The awards celebrate the best and most loved independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland - from local burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes, cuisines, and flavours in between.

Four local restaurants in Glasgow were among the winners.

Best Chinese in Scotland: Salt & Chilli

Best Indian & Nepalese in Scotland: Chaakoo

Best Chicken in Scotland: Buck’s Bar

Best Thai in Scotland: Ting Thai

Jimmy Lee, Owner of Salt & Chill, said: "We are overjoyed to have won the Deliveroo award for Best Chinese in Scotland. Thank you to everyone who gave us their vote - your support means the world. We hope to continue to serve award-winning Chinese cuisine to the communities of Glasgow for many years to come."

The awards also saw Luxford Burgers in Edinburgh, take home the top regional gong as Independent Restaurant of the Year Scotland 2024 after customers cast their votes online to help decide award winners.

This year saw a total of 60 awards up for grabs, including the highly coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year, which was won by Dublin-based Greek restaurant Yeeros.

Over 66,000 votes were cast by customers over a two-week period to crown no less than 50 regional cuisine-led winners

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards has been incredible. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and we are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland. A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”

National & Regional Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024

Independent Restaurant of the Year 2024- Yeeros, Dublin

Independent Restaurant of the Year Ireland 2024 - Yeeros, Dublin

Independent Restaurant of the Year Scotland 2024 - Luxford Burgers, Edinburgh

Independent Restaurant of the Year South England and Wales 2024 - Dhamaka, Bristol

Independent Restaurant of the Year North England and Midlands 2024 - Slap & Pickle, Sheffield, Manchester & Leeds

Independent Restaurant of the Year Greater London 2024 - White Men Can’t Jerk, London

Above and Beyond Awards 2024