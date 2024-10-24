Destination Dining: 6 restaurants that you have to try in East Kilbride

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 14:34 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 12:01 BST

These are some of the best spots to dine at in East Kilbride

East Kilbride has a bustling food and drink scene, which is why we wanted to shine the spotlight on it.

There are many great restaurants in the town where you can sample all kinds of different cuisines, with Lorraine Kelly even popping into a restaurant in the Village recently.

Following the closure of many hospitality spots across Lanarkshire, East Kilbride has emerged as one of the very best spots in Lanarkshire for food and drink.

With a varied nightlife scene, an abundance of pubs, restaurants, cafes, and much more - there’s a real buzz around East Kilbride. It’s only half an hour away on the train, so make sure to get yourself down to the satellite town.

Here are six of our top picks in East Kilbride.

1. Once Upon A Table

Expect excellent food and great service at Once Upon A Table who have a varied menu. We recommend ordering the fish and chips or steak pie. Lorraine Kelly was recently spoted dining at the East Kilbride favourite. 38 Kirkton Park, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4HX. | Supplied

2. Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria

You can visit Zucca in East Kilbride village on Main Street. They serve up brilliant Italian dishes. If you can't pick between pizza or pasta, order the Zucca combo where you can enjoy the best of both worlds. 33 Main St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JU. | Zucca

3. Bond Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Bond have created a sensational selection of dishes, highlighting the finest seasonal ingredients and freshest produce. We thoroughly recommend ordering their Sunday roast. 1st Floor, 2 Montgomery St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Bond

4. Mata Hari

Mata Hari brings authentic Malaysian and Asian cuisine to East Kilbride. A 9 Main St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JH. | Supplied

