Executive Chef Tony Tapia has put together a menu that draws upon Scotland’s natural larder, with ingredients sourced from local farms and suppliers and seasonally inspired dishes that are thoughtful and full of flavour. Tony brings experience gained at 3 AA Rosette kitchens including Crossbasket Castle and time spent working alongside Rick Stein and Michel Roux Jr. At Dakota Hotel Group, he shaped concept-driven menus under Ken McCulloch. For The Dining Room, Tony says: “I’m looking forward to using my expertise to elevate the culinary offering to the next level, putting it on the map as one of the best hotel dining experiences the country has to offer.”

“We’re excited to welcome guests from near and far to The Dining Room. Our culinary philosophy it to take diners on a journey through Scottish gastronomy in an artistic and refined, yet unpretentious way. Our menu is designed to let the ingredients speak for themselves – Scotland has some of the world’s finest and freshest produce, and our dishes present them in their purest form, enjoyed in a spectacular grand estate setting with breathtaking views across the countryside.”

Mar Hall’s restaurant follows on from an extensive £20 million transformation, the start of a new era and one of Scotland’s most significant hotel renovations in recent years.

Introducing their new look, the hotel near Glasgow says: “Elevating the Scottish heritage hotel experience with a vibrant new identity, Mar Hall blends its history and elegance with a whimsical, storytelling design concept and warm-spirited, experience-driven guest service.”

Mar Hall houses 74 luxurious guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars, and a collection of grand spaces, cosy corners and hidden nooks to be discovered, soon to be joined by a 22-person private cinema, Gaming Room and Billiards Room. You can read more about a stay at the luxury resort here.

Earl of Mar Estate, Mar Hall Ave, Bishopton PA7 5PP

1 . The Dining Room Mar Hall was built with a sense of grandeur, drawing from European and international influences, by Major General Robert Walter Stuart, the 11th Lord Blantyre. In 1828, his vision began to take form, brought to life by Sir Robert Smirke, the celebrated architect of the British Museum. Together, they imagined something bold and unapologetically grand. | Mar Hall

2 . The Dining Room The Dining Room retains that sense of grand design, softened by modern luxury furnishings and connected to the landscape by virtual of the impressively large windows that dominate the room and reveal views acros the Clyde. | Mar Hall

3 . The Dining Room Starters are light and refined, including Orkney scallops paired with chorizo, cordycep mushrooms and coriander, and Berwick crab, complimented by apple kohlrabi and samphire. | Mar Hall

4 . The Dining Room Mains include the signature Prime Perthshire Beef (from £30) – deep, mineral-rich and with a succulent texture, the steak is dry aged, served with fries and a selection of accompaniments. For more than one guest, it can be shared as a Chateaubriand (£75) or Côte de Boeuf cut (£75). | Mar Hall