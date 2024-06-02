Destination Dining: La Vista Restaurant at Cameron House on Loch Lomond

About a 40 minute drive from Glasgow’s West End, if traffic on the Crow Road is kind, brings you to a spot of quiet and contemplation, with a new stylish, family-friendly dining room to discover.

The recently opened La Vista is inspired by the story of Tobias Smollett, the celebrated Scottish author whose family home was once Cameron House. He travelled extensively throughout Italy and was laid to rest in the picturesque seaside city of Livorno.

The boathouse by the loch at the resort is now home to a modern Italian restaurant, open from breakfast through to dinner. Chef Pasquale Calvanese and Pizzaiolo Ivano Erme are in the kitchen preparing antipasto, small plates, freshly made pasta, pizza and signature mains.

Location: Set on a shoreline with one of the most majestic views in Scotland, surrounded by oak trees and greenery. Cameron House is a short walk away from the boathouse that sits beside the marina. There is decking and outside tables with a view of the loch. Expect, speedboats, jet skis and the occasional seaplane in the background.

Here are some highlights from the menu:

Mushroom and truffle arancini with parmesan and miso mayo (£8)

‘Nduja steamed mussels with Calabrian tomato sauce, focaccia (£12)

Frutti de Mare pasta (small plate £14, main course £26)

Bosciola pizza, white sauce, pancetta, porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, olive oil, taleggio Tuscan fennel sausage (small £14, large £19)

Porchetta, cacio pepe whipped potato, tender stem brocoli, jus (£18)

Style and Atmosphere: The boathouse has had a makeover, including the addition of a large pizza oven, to create La Vista. The dining room is smart, stylish but retains an informality that fits with the style of hospitality. It was well staffed when we visited. Look for a table or comfy booth with a view of the marina and the loch to make the most of the location.

Verdict: ‘Nduja steamed mussel were lathered in a spicy Calabrian tomato sauce that enlivened the Scottish seafood. The gorgonzola bombolone was underwhelming but the prosciutto that came with it was of a high quality. Chicken Milanese spaghetti Napolitana with aged parmesan is the ultimate comfort food, the pasta equivalent of a warm hug. The pasta is prepared at Cameron House daily and you can taste the difference, it reminds me a bit of Sugo in the city centre. The XO shellfish sauce for the frutti de mare dish was excellent and the pasta was well populated with chunks of seafood. I ordered a digestivo cocktail of Tayport Vodka, Mozart Chocolate, Amaro Lucano, Biscoff and Aztec Chocolate Bitters with my pistachio cannoli before standing by the shore of Loch Lomond for a moment of tranquility. I will come back for the pizza.

La Vista, Cameron House, Loch Lomond, West Dunbartonshire G83 8QZ.

1 . La Vista Cameron House One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the rich beef cheek and short rib barolo ragu with beef dripping pangratto.

2 . La Vista Cameron House The frutti de mare seafood dish is served with your choice of pasta, gremolata, an xo shellfish sauce and topped with a langoustine. This was my choice and it was a harmonious marriage of Italian cooking with Scottish produce.

3 . La Vista Cameron House Named after the view, the restaurant makes the most of the scenery of the Loch, with plenty of natural light at the marina. There are elegant aqua coloured booths in the restaurant and more informal sofas and space for dining in the deli.