Dino Ferrari on Sauchiehall Street remains one of Glasgow’s much-missed restaurants having been closed in the city now for over a decade.

It was a place which showcased the very best of Glasgow hospitality and somewhere you could head to no matter what the occasion was. Some folk used to enjoy watching the world go by on Sauchiehall Street as they sat outside with their coffee while others headed into the warm and inviting little restaurant for a pizza or bowl of pasta.

Life began for the restaurant back in the mid-sixties when restaurateur Dino Baldi who had premises on Buchanan Street, bought over Francis Ferrari's restaurant on Sauchiehall Street in 1966.

The premises which Glaswegians remember were not the original Dino’s on the street as it wouldn’t be until the seventies that they would move to the former site of the Empire Theatre.

Dino Ferrari said farewell to Glasgow on Monday 17 March 2014 and is still fondly remembered 11 years on.

Here are 12 old pictures of Dino’s through the years that will transport you back in time.

1 . Dino Ferrari Dino Ferrari was a Glasgow institution prior to its closure in 2014. | Scotsman

2 . Dino Ferrari Inside the restaurant area of Dino Ferrari's which was a popular date night spot. | Dino Ferrari

3 . Dino Ferrari A look at one of Dino's magnificent pizzas which we still have a yearning for. | Dino Ferrari