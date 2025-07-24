Dishoom will open in Glasgow next month, taking over a 7,000 sq ft Grade A listed building on Nelson Mandela Place, once home to the city’s stock exchange.

This will be Dishoom’s second Scottish location, following the Edinburgh café, which has been a popular choice since opening in 2017. Each Dishoom restaurant begins with a story, the design led by a specific moment from Bombay’s history or culture. In Glasgow, the look is rooted in a fictional narrative centred around Miss X, a former covert agent from Bombay, who now runs a bustling Irani café at the bottom of the Glasgow Stock Exchange.

The restaurant will be open from morning to night, with a menu that captures the spirit and soul of Bombay’s cafés, grills, street stalls and homes. Expect bacon and egg naans and the house black daal that has won approval across the UK.

As part of Dishoom’s Meal for a Meal initiative, for every meal enjoyed, a meal will be donated to a child who might otherwise go without – through partnerships with Magic Breakfast in the UK and The Akshaya Patra Foundation in India. To date, more than 20 million meals have been given through Dishoom’s 10 other UK cafés in Edinburgh, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Chef Arun Tilak, Dishoom’s Executive Chef and part of the team since 2012 where he began his journey as Head Chef at Dishoom Covent Garden, said: “Bringing Dishoom to Glasgow has long been a dream of ours. The team has worked hard to create a space and a menu that feels authentic to Bombay while celebrating the character of Glasgow and the heritage of its South Asian community. We cannot wait to welcome our first guests through the door for shared stories and leisurely feasts.

“Every Dishoom tells a Bombay story which comes to life when people sit, eat and share together. That sense of warmth and welcome is at the heart of what we do, and we’re so looking forward to seeing it in Glasgow. We invite people to make this café their own – whether they’re grabbing breakfast before work or settling in for a big evening feast with friends and family.”

Reservations will be available for breakfast and lunch, and for groups of six or more at dinner. Walk-ins are welcome at any time.