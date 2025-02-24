Peter Capaldi was spotted dining at a Glasgow Chinese restaurant on Friday night.

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi was pictured dining at the Amber Regent on West Regent Street over the weekend.

The 66-year-old Possilpark-born actor releases a new album, Sweet Illusions, in March 2025, produced by fellow Glaswegian Robert Howard of The Blow Monkeys. The forthcoming album is a beautifully understated slice of sophisticated pop music. It will be released by local record label Last Night From Glasgow - first single Bin Night debuted at the end of 2024.

Although best known for his extensive career as an actor, Capaldi first became involved in music as a Glasgow School of Art student, when he fronted punk group The Dreamboys, part of the city’s eclectic 80s music scene. Four decades on, he released his debut solo album St Christopher in 2021.

The Amber Regent Glasgow

Taking to social media, the restaurant shared a picture of Capaldi saying: “Spotted at Amber Regent: the legendary Peter Capaldi!

“The iconic Time Lord and everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed spin doctor stopped by for a bite to eat this evening.

“No expletives were needed… the food, of course, spoke for itself.”

The Glasgow city centre Chinese restaurant is no stranger to welcoming famous faces through its doors as the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Tommy Flanagan and Mick Jagger have dined at the restaurant.

Capaldi joins a star-studded list of celebrities who have already been spotted out and about in the city so far this year as David Tennant has been spotted pouring pints at Slouch, Ricky Ross performed at the Baby Grand and Harry Kane stopped off at Sexy Coffee on Argyle Street.