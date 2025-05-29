Finding a cafe in Glasgow that’ll accommodate your dog can be difficult at times - so we thought we’d make that task a little bit easier for you.
Thankfully, there are lots of cafes and bars around Glasgow that do welcome dogs – some even cater to them. Here are 12 of the best cafes that’ll let you bring a four-legged pal along whilst you drink a cappuccino.
1. Singl-end Cafe and Bakehouse
Singl-end Cafe and Bakehouse have two spots in Glasgow in Merchant City and Garnethill and they are both dog friendly with a four bark rule. 263 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G3 6TT. | Singl-end Cafe and Bakehouse
2. Rose & Grants Cafe
Rose & Grants vegan cafe on Trongate welcomes dogs. If you pop in, make sure to try their vegan square sausage. 27 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5EZ. | Rose & Grants
3. Cafe Strange Brew
Head on over to Glasgow's Southside best cafe and enjoy one of their terrific brunch dishes. Make sure to get in early to beat the queues. 1082 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew
4. The Brunch Club
A popular West End spot situated near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, The Brunch Club like to show off their fluffy visitors on their social media. 67 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G3 8RF. | The Brunch Club
