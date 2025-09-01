Dog Friendly Pubs: 15 best dog friendly pubs to visit in Glasgow this September

A dog in a pub is probably the greatest sight you will see when you step in to an unfamiliar establishment. It’s usually an indicator of the place being a welcoming and friendly spot.

If you’ve got the dog with you then it’s definitely going to be a conversation starter, and before you’ve finished that first pint you’ll have met plenty of new people.

With that in mind, we took a look at some of the best dog-friendly pubs to visit in Glasgow this September. Looking right across the city, this was an opportunity to pay homage to those pubs that treat our four-legged friends as well as their owners.

Keep reading to find 15 dog-friendly pubs in Glasgow to visit this September.

1 . Saint Luke's Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by with your furry pal. Expect a massive range of food and drinks close to The Barras which is great for a walk with your dog after a pint. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Saint Luke's

2 . The Drake It is rare that you'll get such an upmarket spot that is welcome to dogs, but The Drake is just that. A beautiful gastropub that's welcoming to four-legged friends. 1 Lynedoch St, Kelvingrove, Glasgow G3 6EF | Rosalind Erskine

3 . Inn Deep - Great Western Road Located by the River Kelvin, the dog-friendly Inn Deep has a wide selection of craft beers, guest taps and house beers. Their American-style menu contains small plates, tacos and pizzas. 445 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

4 . West Brewery You can literally walk from Glasgow Green straight into the West Brewery. It's fully dog friendly - although note that in the huge beer hall dogs are expected to be on leads and stay on the floor. There's also a great beer garden for when the warmer weather arrives. 15 Binnie Pl, Glasgow G40 1AW Photo: Google Maps