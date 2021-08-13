Doppio Malto announce opening date for Glasgow venue

The first UK bar and restaurant from the Italian brand will be in Glasgow city centre.

Doppio Malto has announced that it will open its doors on Friday 13 August bringing its signature Italian brand to the UK for the very first time.

Where is Doppio Malto? Located in George Square, the new Doppio Malto will be set over 8000 sq ft of floor space comprising an eighty-cover restaurant and full-service bar.

What’s on the menu? As longtime purveyors of authentic Italian cuisine and craft beer, guests can look forward to a menu of simple food such pasta, pizza and burgers served alongside fifteen different types of house beers.

There will also be an extensive range of BBQ meats cooked-to-order on a special grill using vegetable charcoals, which helps the meat retain its juices and maximum flavour.

Those that love a pizza crunch should try their fried ‘Pizza croccante’. After 36 hour of natural leavening, the pizza slices are fried and topped with a rustic tomato sauce, served with grated Bella Lodi grana cheese and fresh basil leaves.

For pasta fans, there are six signature Doppio Malto dishes, including ‘Orecchiette cime di rapa e salsiccia’ - a dish of whole-grain orecchiette served with turnip greens and sausage sauce, Bella Lodi Raspadura cheese flakes and basil leaves; and Doppio’s famous ‘Pappardelle al ragù’ - a comforting egg pasta served with Bolognese sauce, Stracciatella di Burrata Apulian cream cheese and basil leaves.

For meat lovers, there are dishes such as beer-drenched roast chicken, served whole with hot and spicy sauce, through to prime cuts of Black Angus sirloin seasoned with Trapani salt flakes and EVO oil char-grilled to perfection on the grill, and ‘Brace Mista’ platters to share.

Desserts include Doppio Malto’s signature ‘Birramisù’ - white Tiramisù with ladyfinger biscuits soaked in Old Jack beer and chocolate flakes.

What are Doppio Malto opening hours? From 13 August, Doppio Malto will be serving up food and beer seven days a week - 12pm-midnight from Sun-Thurs; 12pm-1am on Friday; 11.30am-1am on Saturday.

Doppio Malto’s goal is to open 100 restaurants throughout the UK following the group’s rapid growth in Italy in recent years. After Glasgow, the brand has its sights set on a Newcastle opening before the end of the year.

Doppio Malto CEO and founder, Giovanni Porcu, said: “Opening in Glasgow is a significant milestone for Doppio Malto; our first foray into the UK since we opened our first restaurant in 2016. We are incredibly proud to be in a position of growth despite a tough 18 months and we cannot wait to open our doors.

“At the very heart of Doppio Malto is our motto “un posto felice” - a ‘happy place’. Everything is designed around feeling good - from the food and beer to the service and physical space, and we are so excited to bring this unique concept to the UK.”