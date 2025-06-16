Downpour Gin Trail: Celebrating World Gin and Martini Day with specialty cocktails across Glasgow
21 participating venue across Glasgow will be spotlighting the Outer Hebridean distillery.
Celebrating World Gin Day and World Martini Day coherently, North Uist Distillery has designed a trail running through bars and restaurants across the Central Belt, which spotlights their award winning Downpour Gin range through specialty cocktails unique to each venue.
In aid of the event we visited the Social Hub to see what they have on offer. They taught us how to make their speciality cocktail, the Cool, Calm and Collected, which is de lightly refreshing and crisp.
Recipe
- Start with shaker and ice, then go in with one shot of Downpour Gin
- One shot of Elderflower liqueur
- One shot of lemon juice
- Half shot of sugar syrup
- Shake
- Garnish glass with cucumber
- Top up with ice
- Pour mixture on top
- Top with cloudy lemonade
Participating Glasgow venues include:
- Five March
- Derby Lane
- Bananamoon
- Lebowskis
- Bag O Nails
- Brutti Compadres
- Crabshakk
- Cùl Cùil
- Glad Cafe
- Malo Negroni and Wine Bar
- Mono
- Phillies of Shawlands
- Roots Cocktail Bar
- Slouch
- Stereo
- The Corset Club
- The Howlin’ Wolf
- Machair Bar
- The Marriott Hotel
- The Social Hub
- Vega Glasgow