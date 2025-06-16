21 participating venue across Glasgow will be spotlighting the Outer Hebridean distillery.

Celebrating World Gin Day and World Martini Day coherently, North Uist Distillery has designed a trail running through bars and restaurants across the Central Belt, which spotlights their award winning Downpour Gin range through specialty cocktails unique to each venue.

In aid of the event we visited the Social Hub to see what they have on offer. They taught us how to make their speciality cocktail, the Cool, Calm and Collected, which is de lightly refreshing and crisp.