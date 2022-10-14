Drinkable Irn-Bru billboard pops up in Glasgow - here’s where you can find it

You can get a free can of Irn Bru.

A ‘drinkable’ Irn-Bru billboard has popped up in Glasgow city centre, giving passers-by the opportunity to snag a free can.

The billboard will be in place on Argyle Street all weekend (Friday to Sunday, 11am-6pm) - so locals are being encouraged to head down to get their hands on a refreshing can of the soft drink.

The giant ad is a showcase of XTRA, a low-cal variant of the Scottish staple with extra Irn-Bru taste and no sugar.

The drinkable Irn Bru billboard.

The billboard will slowly reveal a funny quip as cans are removed from its facade. What's more, Irn-Bru will also be giving away amazing prizes throughout the weekend to those collecting their free can.

A fanfare and confetti cannons will go off at random when prizes are won, such as merch and tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

