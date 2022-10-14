Drinkable Irn-Bru billboard pops up in Glasgow - here’s where you can find it
You can get a free can of Irn Bru.
A ‘drinkable’ Irn-Bru billboard has popped up in Glasgow city centre, giving passers-by the opportunity to snag a free can.
The billboard will be in place on Argyle Street all weekend (Friday to Sunday, 11am-6pm) - so locals are being encouraged to head down to get their hands on a refreshing can of the soft drink.
The giant ad is a showcase of XTRA, a low-cal variant of the Scottish staple with extra Irn-Bru taste and no sugar.
The billboard will slowly reveal a funny quip as cans are removed from its facade. What's more, Irn-Bru will also be giving away amazing prizes throughout the weekend to those collecting their free can.
A fanfare and confetti cannons will go off at random when prizes are won, such as merch and tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.
Throughout the month of October, the billboard will pop up in Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen .