Duntocher pub to reopen thanks to £290,000 revamp from team behind The Grant Arms

The revamp of The Glenhead Tavern on Dumbarton Road is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new licensee Clydebank resident Brian Carnochan, who also runs The Grant Arms in Glasgow.
It will turn the shuttered pub into a top notch, family friendly local serving homecooked food and specialising in sports and entertainment. Work starts on the 30th June and The Glenhead Tavern is expected to open its doors in mid-August creating 11 new jobs.
The outside works will overhaul the building painting it a classic cream and dark green and installing new lighting and signage, enhancing the centre of Duntocher.
An extensive interior revamp will upgrade The Glenhead Tavern throughout with a smart new décor that will lighten and brighten the pub. The design will incorporate William Morris-style wallpaper, wood panelling and deep buttoned back banquette seating. Other improvements include adding an accessible toilet and putting in an internal walkway between the bar and lounge. The layout will enable the pub to cater for the whole community and multiple occasions. It will have a comfortable lounge / dining area with a stage for entertainment, a traditional public bar and one of the best sports zones in the vicinity kitted out with all-new
darts, pool and screens showing Sky, TNT and Premier Sports. The lounge bar will be designed to convert into function space for celebrations and gatherings. | Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital
In addition, Brian will launch a host of activities to bring people together and reinstate The Glenhead Tavern as a hub of local life. Plans include afternoon entertainment, kids’ karaoke,
traditional pub games, such as dominoes, and family orientated events at times like Easter, Halloween and Christmas. The pub will showcase local musicians and DJs and provide space for charities to hold fundraisers. Sports enthusiasts will be well looked after with sports screenings and pool and darts teams. | Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital
A passion for hospitality led Brian to combine part-time evening bar work with a 30-year career in banking before giving up his day job and taking over The Grant Arms in Glasgow. Brian said: “I love seeing people having a good time. I remember The Glenhead Tavern when it was a thriving local. Sadly, it’s lost its way in recent years. It’s been much missed
and there’s been a lot of concern for its future. My aim is to restore it to its glory days when it was the place to go. The designs are spot-on and it will look fantastic when the works are completed.” | Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital
Adds Iain Gibson, Star Pubs’ business development manager: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with Brian to bring such a popular pub back to life. He knows the area well and his
experience and enthusiasm are just what’s required. Brian’s plans tick all the boxes; there will be lots of reasons to visit The Glenhead Tavern and something for everyone.” | Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital
