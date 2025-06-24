Duntocher pub to reopen thanks to £290,000 revamp from team behind The Grant Arms

1 . The Glenhead Tavern

An extensive interior revamp will upgrade The Glenhead Tavern throughout with a smart new décor that will lighten and brighten the pub. The design will incorporate William Morris-style wallpaper, wood panelling and deep buttoned back banquette seating. Other improvements include adding an accessible toilet and putting in an internal walkway between the bar and lounge. The layout will enable the pub to cater for the whole community and multiple occasions. It will have a comfortable lounge / dining area with a stage for entertainment, a traditional public bar and one of the best sports zones in the vicinity kitted out with all-new darts, pool and screens showing Sky, TNT and Premier Sports. The lounge bar will be designed to convert into function space for celebrations and gatherings. | Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital