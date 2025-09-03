East End Pubs: 6 pubs in the East End of Glasgow you must try this September

Glasgow’s East End is thriving. The area is full of great pubs and great things to see and do. Whether you are heading for a pint after an afternoon at the Barras or you’ve been at Celtic Park, these welcoming pubs are perfect for you.
You can visit Redmond’s and spin a few of your favourite tracks, or you can head to The Gate and try one of the city’s best toasties along with your pint.
Keep reading to find out 6 great pubs in the East End of Glasgow that you should visit this September.
1. Hielan Jessie
Right next to the Barras, Hielan Jessie is an East End institution and has been satisfying the drouth of thirsty punters for decades. 374 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TX | Bow Hospitality
2. Redmond's of Dennistoun
Redmond's of Dennistoun is a pub fit for a long session and you can even spin a few of your own favourite tunes. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's of Dennistoun
3. The Crown Creighton
The Crown Creighton is one of the oldest pubs in Dennistoun, run by the same family for decades. They are also dog friendly and have a great selection of pints on offer. 476-480 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1QF. | The Crown Creighton
4. Drygate
Craft beers, ale flights, bar snack and fresh air beside the Drygate brewery. 85 Drygate, Glasgow G4 0UT. | Drygate