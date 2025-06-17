A popular West End cocktail bar has announced its sudden closure after less than three years.

Popular Dumbarton Road cocktail bar Eighty Six has announced that its doors have closed for the final time. The speciality coffee and cocktail bar in the West End opened in 2022, becoming a vital part of the West End’s cocktail market.

In a message posted on social media, the bar announced the closure, calling it the “end of an era”. However, they were keen to remind fans of the concept bar can still visit sister venue Eighty Eight.

Thanking customers for their support over the years, Eighty Six said on their Instagram account: “It’s the end of an era for Eighty Six! We would like to thank all of our customers for the great times and support over the years.

“We’ve closed our doors at 86 but you can still visit our sister venue Eighty Eight next door for delicious small plates, homemade pasta, wine & more!

“Love the 86 team x”

The bar ran a popular £5 margaritas deal every Wednesday, in addition to a carefully curated seasonal cocktail menu.

Fans of the bar posted their reaction on Instagram with one customer writing: “Gutted! Loved the cocktails and service here”

Whilst another called it the best cocktail bar in Glasgow, adding: “No no no no no. Why why why why why? Best cocktail bar in Glasgow. You’ll be missed!”

In addition to Eighty Eight, the cocktail bar was originally operated by the same team behind Hinba Coffee Roasters.