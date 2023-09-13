El Perro Negro turn up the heat with super spicy new burger special

The award winning burger joing unleash their hottest burger to date.

Winners of the National Burger Awards 2019 and 202, El Perro Negro is upping the ante with the launch of a super spicy new special, the Hot Dog.

Available now at their restaurant on Woodlands Road, the bravest of burger fans will be treated to juicy double smash patties, double cheese, extra hot house chilli, chipotle and garlic mayo and house pickles. All sandwiched in El Perro demi-brioche buns.

El Perro Negro, Woodlands is also now serving up zesty and refreshing Olmeca Altos Tequila frozen margaritas.

El Perro Negro Founder, Nick Watkins said: “After feedback from last weekend’s infamous West End Chilli Cook Off, we knew we had to introduce our fiery hot chilli entry into a burger. We can’t wait to make people sweat with this new special.”

The new Hot Dog Burger is available now for sit in and collection orders at El Perro Negro, 52 Woodlands Road until Sunday 17th September.