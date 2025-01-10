End of an era as Baby Grand to close with building to be demolished

Baby Grand

Glasgow piano bar and restaurant The Baby Grand is to close at the end of January.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charing Cross piano bar and restaurant The Baby Grand has announced it will close at the end of the month after 40 years of Glasgow hospitality. When it opened in the 1980s, regulars included Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and actress Elaine C Smith alongside students and young professionals enjoying their night before dispersing to clubs like Ultrateque and Maestros.

Owner Billy McAneney says: “Back in 1983 when we were all boys working in Cafe Gandolfi, myself, Iain MacKenzie, Gandolfi’s owner, and Derrick Sutherland, now a partner in Gloriosa, decided to open a piano bar and restaurant in what was perceived as a concrete jungle in Elmbank Gardens. Then the area buzzed with activity, with Scottish Opera, Yarrows, HMRC, Strathclyde Regional Headquarters as well as both the education and social work departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fast forward 40 years and none of these exist other than Scottish Opera. Those in power have decided it's time for demolishing and renewal so we are getting knocked doon. We have had a ball, especially myself and Gerry McGhee, my business partner of the last ten years.

“When I look back over those 40 years my favourite quote comes from Pete Irvine, author of Scotland the Best, who said of The Baby Grand; “Only real cities have places like this.” Will The Baby Grand reappear on a new site? Almost certainly not, but never say never. Regardless, we are going to go out with a bang.”

The Charing Cross venue is to be demolished to make way for student accommodation as part of the ongoing regeneration of the area and will trade for the final time on Thursday January 30th.

Until then, the Baby Grand’s owners will return select dishes from their restaurant food menu to 1984 prices as a thank to loyal customers, and will continue to retain the tradition of regular pianists playing every Friday and Saturday evening.

You can book a table for the 1984 menu at: babygrandglasgow.com/reservations.

Baby Grand, 3-7 Elmbank Gardens, Glasgow G2 4NQ