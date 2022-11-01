‘End of an era’ as popular Southside cafe closes

There are new plans for the unit.

A Linthouse cafe has closed, marking ‘the end of an era’ and thanking customers.

Wheat, on Govan Road, closed at the weekend.

The owners announced the closure on social media, but said that they had other plans ‘up our sleeve’.

The post confirmed that The Sanctuary Gym is taking over and will operate its own cafe.

The post said: “The end of an era. This weekend will be our last weekend operating the cafe.

“I want to thank all my customers from the bottom of my heart, the journey I have been on has been nothing short of amazing and unfortunately my time to live on is upon us. We have a few thing up our sleeve so keep your eyes peeled.