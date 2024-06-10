Euro 2024: 8 of the best pubs in Glasgow to watch Scotland at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is nearly upon with Scotland kicking off the tournament against the hosts Germany in the opening match in Munich.

Thousands of Scotland fans are heading to Germany with it being reported that there is likely to be 200,000 people making the trip by planes, trains and automobiles.

Not everyone will be lucky enough to be digging out their passport, so we wanted to put together some of the best spots in Glasgow where you can soak up the atmosphere of Euro 2024 watching Steve Clarke’s Scotland side.

Although we can’t guarantee goals, we can assure you there will be plenty of pints and action on the big screens.

1 . Hootenanny Join Hootenanny at the bar on their spacious beer garden for Scotland matches at Euro 2024. The pub at St Enoch has been a popular spot with Scotland fans for many years. 40 Howard St, Glasgow G1 4EE.

2 . The Horseshoe Bar If you aren't heading off to Germany, head down to The Horseshoe Bar who will be showing all the action on all their 75 inch 4k screen TVs. 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE.

3 . Church On The Hill Church On The Hill will have special Euro burgers, and all the action from Euro 2024 on their 14 screens with plenty of pints pouring. There will also be a screen outside for Scotland's game against Germany. 16 Algie St, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DJ.