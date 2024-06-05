Euro 2024: Scotland stars spotted at popular West End brunch spot ahead of Finland clash

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST
Scotland stars Che Adams and Liam Cooper were spotted out and about in Glasgow enjoying a spot of brunch ahead of the teams pre-Euro 2024 friendly against Finland at Hampden Park.

The Southampton forward and Leeds United defender were spotted at West End spot Serendipity West who took to their social media to wish both players the best of luck for the upcoming tournament.

Taking to their social media, Serendipity West said: “It's not every day you get Che Adams & Liam Cooper in for a spot of pre Euros brunch.

“Don't worry we told them both that it will be the end of the world if Scotland don't make the Euro finals. Good luck boys!”

Adams and Cooper were both involved in Scotland’s 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar in Portugal on Monday evening with Adams getting on the scoresheet for Steve Clarke’s side.

Both players are expected to play a pivotal role for Scotland at this summer’s major tournament, despite the duo having mixed ends of the season. Adams’ Southampton side secured promotion back to the English Premier League whilst Cooper’s Leeds missed out on the top-flight after losing the play-off final at Wembley.

